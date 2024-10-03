Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.85% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bank of Hawaii is $58.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.85% from its latest reported closing price of $62.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Hawaii is 782MM, an increase of 23.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH is 0.10%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 36,346K shares. The put/call ratio of BOH is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,569K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,918K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 34.09% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,635K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares , representing an increase of 11.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 31.83% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,476K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 35.82% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,310K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 53.79% over the last quarter.

Bank of Hawaii Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.