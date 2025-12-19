Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.54% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bain Capital Specialty Finance is $15.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.54% from its latest reported closing price of $13.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bain Capital Specialty Finance is 259MM, a decrease of 6.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bain Capital Specialty Finance. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCSF is 0.53%, an increase of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 34,969K shares. The put/call ratio of BCSF is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Credit holds 11,822K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,169K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,394K shares , representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 78.21% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,492K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 1,452K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares , representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,306K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 9.67% over the last quarter.

