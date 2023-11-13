Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Axis Capital Holdings (AXS)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.92% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axis Capital Holdings is 66.15. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.92% from its latest reported closing price of 53.82.

The projected annual revenue for Axis Capital Holdings is 5,431MM, a decrease of 3.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.35.

Axis Capital Holdings Declares $0.44 Dividend

On September 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023 received the payment on October 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $53.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 4.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axis Capital Holdings. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXS is 0.34%, an increase of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 91,839K shares. The put/call ratio of AXS is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,900K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,951K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 6,778K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,977K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 11.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,377K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 8.17% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,999K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Axis Capital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is the holding company for AXIS group of companies. It offers various risk transfer products and services through subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. The company offers insurance services including Property, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Energy, Environmental and other insurance. The reinsurance services include property, professional lines, credit and bond, and others.

