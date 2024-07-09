Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.98% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Assured Guaranty is $105.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 36.98% from its latest reported closing price of $76.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Assured Guaranty is 562MM, a decrease of 43.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assured Guaranty. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 7.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGO is 0.22%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.68% to 65,421K shares. The put/call ratio of AGO is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 5,159K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,345K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 17.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,992K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,152K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 84.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,676K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 12.91% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 2,940K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,742K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 93.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 1,395.77% over the last quarter.

Assured Guaranty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assured Guaranty is the leading provider of financial guaranty insurance. The company guarantees timely payment of scheduled principal and interest when due on municipal, public infrastructure and structured financings. Assured also provides institutional asset management services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.