Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.28% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is $10.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.28% from its latest reported closing price of $8.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 319MM, an increase of 115.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARI is 0.10%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.12% to 104,949K shares. The put/call ratio of ARI is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,292K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,117K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 5.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,371K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,523K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 10.25% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,868K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,777K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 3,659K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,519K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

