Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Aon (LSE:0XHL)

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Aon (LSE:0XHL) from Underperform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.20% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aon is 326.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 288.50 GBX to a high of 431.61 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.20% from its latest reported closing price of 301.29 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aon is 14,053MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XHL is 0.38%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 202,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,243K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,472K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 83.90% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,747K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,742K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 6.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,930K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,972K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,242K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,525K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 1.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,046K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,891K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.