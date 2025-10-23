Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated coverage of Middlefield Banc (NasdaqCM:MBCN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.03% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Middlefield Banc is $33.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 0.03% from its latest reported closing price of $33.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Middlefield Banc is 94MM, an increase of 25.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middlefield Banc. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBCN is 0.21%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 3,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Castle Creek Capital Partners VI holds 560K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 239K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 187K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBCN by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 180K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBCN by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 171K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBCN by 48.04% over the last quarter.

