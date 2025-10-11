Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt (LYG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated coverage of Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LYG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $5.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.03 to a high of $5.84. The average price target represents an increase of 13.85% from its latest reported closing price of $4.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 19,462MM, an increase of 10.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYG is 0.09%, an increase of 28.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.43% to 686,439K shares. The put/call ratio of LYG is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 148,829K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,123K shares , representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 14.93% over the last quarter.

L1 Capital Pty holds 129,076K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 66,050K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,734K shares , representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 26,748K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,154K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 23,094K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,369K shares , representing a decrease of 44.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYG by 32.94% over the last quarter.

