Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Fulton Financial (FULT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated coverage of Fulton Financial (NasdaqGS:FULT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.03% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fulton Financial is $21.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.03% from its latest reported closing price of $17.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fulton Financial is 943MM, a decrease of 23.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulton Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULT is 0.14%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 178,860K shares. The put/call ratio of FULT is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,825K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,270K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 5.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,888K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,760K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 9.06% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 5,627K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,950K shares , representing an increase of 29.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,587K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 52.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,453K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 8.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

