Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Community Financial System (CBU) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated coverage of Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.68% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Community Financial System is $68.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.68% from its latest reported closing price of $56.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Community Financial System is 786MM, an increase of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Financial System. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBU is 0.13%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 52,112K shares. The put/call ratio of CBU is 3.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,796K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 3.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,160K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 3.85% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,177K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,693K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 9.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,315K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.