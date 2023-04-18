Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is $275.20. The forecasts range from a low of $237.35 to a high of $318.15. The average price target represents an increase of 15.43% from its latest reported closing price of $238.41.

The projected annual revenue for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is $9,286MM, an increase of 4.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Declares $0.84 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share ($3.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.82 per share.

At the current share price of $238.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.81%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 19.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.52 (n=210).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIEQ - AI Powered Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 185K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 13.10% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 62K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Capital Growth Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 76.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 35.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,286K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 12.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTW is 0.40%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 121,506K shares. The put/call ratio of WTW is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Willis Towers Watson is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that designs and delivers solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving clients in more than 140 countries and markets.

