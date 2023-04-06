Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Alliance Ban is $67.48. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 129.75% from its latest reported closing price of $29.37.

The projected annual revenue for Western Alliance Ban is $3,144MM, an increase of 27.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.09.

Western Alliance Ban Declares $0.36 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $29.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 5.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYFIX - Financial Services Fund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Global Retirement Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 171K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing a decrease of 17.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 64.42% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 235K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 49.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 12.12% over the last quarter.

CGGR - Capital Group Growth ETF Share Class holds 54K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 39.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 8.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Alliance Ban. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAL is 0.31%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 119,926K shares. The put/call ratio of WAL is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Western Alliance Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than $30 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. The company has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes 'Best Banks in America' list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide.

