Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Westamerica Ban (WABC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Westamerica Ban (NASDAQ:WABC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westamerica Ban is $56.44. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 33.81% from its latest reported closing price of $42.18.

The projected annual revenue for Westamerica Ban is $340MM, an increase of 28.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.10.

Westamerica Ban Declares $0.42 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $42.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.78%, the lowest has been 2.41%, and the highest has been 3.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 5.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Small Cap Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 38.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 23.20% over the last quarter.

OMFS - Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 28.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 26.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 33.31% over the last quarter.

Los Angeles Capital Management holds 23K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 6.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westamerica Ban. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 12.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WABC is 0.13%, an increase of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 23,590K shares. The put/call ratio of WABC is 3.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

Westamerica Ban Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westamerica Bancorporation is the holding company for Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. The Banks provide a full range of services to individual and corporate customers in northern and central California. The Company's other subsidiaries finance accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans, as well as provides data processing services to the Company.

