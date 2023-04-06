Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Webster Financial (WBS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Webster Financial is $59.67. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 61.88% from its latest reported closing price of $36.86.

The projected annual revenue for Webster Financial is $2,466MM, an increase of 12.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NCTWX - Nicholas Ii Inc Class I holds 271K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 9.86% over the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 47K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 0.34% over the last quarter.

GFSIX - The Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund CLASS I holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB Small holds 130K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 29.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 24.89% over the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webster Financial. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBS is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 184,693K shares. The put/call ratio of WBS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Webster Financial Background Information

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.

