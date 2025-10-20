Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains WaFd (WAFD) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of WaFd (NasdaqGS:WAFD) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.96% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for WaFd is $32.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from its latest reported closing price of $29.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WaFd is 1,248MM, an increase of 73.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in WaFd. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAFD is 0.12%, an increase of 12.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 84,629K shares. The put/call ratio of WAFD is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,776K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares , representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,691K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 3.30% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,118K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,631K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 7.76% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,036K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 5.18% over the last quarter.

