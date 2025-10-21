Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains WaFd, Inc - Preferred Stock (WAFDP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of WaFd, Inc - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:WAFDP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.66% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for WaFd, Inc - Preferred Stock is $17.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.97 to a high of $18.78. The average price target represents an increase of 7.66% from its latest reported closing price of $16.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WaFd, Inc - Preferred Stock is 925MM, an increase of 28.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in WaFd, Inc - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAFDP is 0.34%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 2,491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 951K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFDP by 9.56% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 456K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFDP by 3.90% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 354K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing an increase of 36.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFDP by 48.82% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 211K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 195K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFDP by 10.84% over the last quarter.

