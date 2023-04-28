Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp is 12.34. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.51% from its latest reported closing price of 9.38.

The projected annual revenue for Valley National Bancorp is 2,227MM, an increase of 16.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

Valley National Bancorp Declares $0.11 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $9.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.11%, the lowest has been 3.00%, and the highest has been 6.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLY is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.99% to 355,030K shares. The put/call ratio of VLY is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 16,762K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,826K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 0.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,119K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,862K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 1.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 12,979K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,281K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,256K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,883K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 1.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,089K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,928K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Valley National Bancorp Background Information

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy.

