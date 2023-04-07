Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp is $12.70. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 50.28% from its latest reported closing price of $8.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Valley National Bancorp is $2,227MM, an increase of 24.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.51.

Valley National Bancorp Declares $0.11 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $8.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.09%, the lowest has been 3.00%, and the highest has been 6.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 4,497K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,341K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 8.52% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Small Company Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 144K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 43.80% over the last quarter.

FDL - First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund holds 556K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing an increase of 30.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,021K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares, representing a decrease of 33.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 72,105.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLY is 0.17%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.13% to 352,423K shares. The put/call ratio of VLY is 5.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Valley National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy.

See all Valley National Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.