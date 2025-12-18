Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains UWM Holdings (UWMC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.22% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for UWM Holdings is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.22% from its latest reported closing price of $4.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UWM Holdings is 3,114MM, an increase of 15.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWMC is 0.19%, an increase of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.81% to 179,595K shares. The put/call ratio of UWMC is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

683 Capital Management holds 7,400K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,800K shares , representing an increase of 35.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 80.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,293K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,738K shares , representing an increase of 40.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,100K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,953K shares , representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 60.12% over the last quarter.

Integrated Investment Consultants holds 5,358K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 5,280K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares , representing an increase of 28.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 91.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.