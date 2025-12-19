Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains UWM Holdings Corporation - Equity Warrant (UWMC.WS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of UWM Holdings Corporation - Equity Warrant (NYSE:UWMC.WS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 404.92% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for UWM Holdings Corporation - Equity Warrant is $0.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.03 to a high of $0.05. The average price target represents an increase of 404.92% from its latest reported closing price of $0.01 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings Corporation - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWMC.WS is 0.03%, an increase of 68.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.83% to 8,936K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 2,857K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Greenland Capital Management holds 2,422K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares , representing an increase of 43.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC.WS by 145.40% over the last quarter.

Platinum Equity holds 2,015K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 381K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 338K shares.

