Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Univest of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Univest of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Univest of Pennsylvania is $28.90. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 27.88% from its latest reported closing price of $22.60.

The projected annual revenue for Univest of Pennsylvania is $330MM, an increase of 16.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.03.

Univest of Pennsylvania Declares $0.21 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 received the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $22.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 5.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 17K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 200K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 57.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 145.62% over the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 12.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 4.67% over the last quarter.

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 4.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Univest of Pennsylvania. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVSP is 0.11%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 25,352K shares. The put/call ratio of UVSP is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Univest Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.3 billion in assets and $4.1 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and York, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland.

