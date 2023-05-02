Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Univest Financial (UVSP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Univest Financial is 28.22. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.05% from its latest reported closing price of 19.59.

The projected annual revenue for Univest Financial is 330MM, an increase of 14.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

Univest Financial Declares $0.21 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $19.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.40%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 5.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Univest Financial. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVSP is 0.10%, a decrease of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 25,322K shares. The put/call ratio of UVSP is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,641K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,310K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 2.94% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 898K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 6.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 834K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 709K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Univest Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.3 billion in assets and $4.1 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and York, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland.

