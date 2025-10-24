Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Univest Financial (UVSP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Univest Financial (NasdaqGS:UVSP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.94% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Univest Financial is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.94% from its latest reported closing price of $29.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Univest Financial is 352MM, an increase of 13.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Univest Financial. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVSP is 0.08%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 27,783K shares. The put/call ratio of UVSP is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,476K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares , representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 15.23% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 1,154K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares , representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 5.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 902K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 888K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares , representing a decrease of 28.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 774K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 47.42% over the last quarter.

