Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unity Bancorp is $29.07. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $33.08. The average price target represents an increase of 31.60% from its latest reported closing price of $22.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unity Bancorp is $107MM, an increase of 14.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.03.

Unity Bancorp Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $22.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 3.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 14K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Byrne Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 26K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds 73K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNTY by 0.68% over the last quarter.

IPSIX - Voya Index Plus SmallCap Portfolio Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Bancorp. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNTY is 0.08%, a decrease of 21.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 5,792K shares.

Unity Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services.

See all Unity Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.