Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains United Bankshares (UBSI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Bankshares is 38.59. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.38% from its latest reported closing price of 33.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for United Bankshares is 1,129MM, an increase of 7.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

United Bankshares Declares $0.36 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $33.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 3.31%, and the highest has been 6.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Bankshares. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSI is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 106,113K shares. The put/call ratio of UBSI is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 6,734K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,705K shares, representing a decrease of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 15.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,142K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 4.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,094K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 3,703K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 3.72% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 3,696K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSI by 9.46% over the last quarter.

United Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As of December 31, 2020, United had consolidated assets of approximately $26.2 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 230 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the nation's capital.

See all United Bankshares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.