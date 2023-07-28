Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains UMB Financial (UMBF) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial is 73.44. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.68% from its latest reported closing price of 70.16.

The projected annual revenue for UMB Financial is 1,535MM, an increase of 9.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMBF is 0.16%, a decrease of 33.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 51,041K shares. The put/call ratio of UMBF is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Umb Bank N A holds 5,682K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,710K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,814K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 1.42% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 1,766K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing an increase of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 13.18% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,666K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 35.47% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,598K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 58.52% over the last quarter.

UMB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

