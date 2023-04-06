Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains UMB Financial (UMBF) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial is $82.62. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 41.98% from its latest reported closing price of $58.19.

The projected annual revenue for UMB Financial is $1,535MM, an increase of 7.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.24.

UMB Financial Declares $0.38 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $58.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 2.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OMFS - Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 28.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 560K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 11.99% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 25K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 99.94% over the last quarter.

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS - Midcap Stock Portfolio - Initial Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 43.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 36.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMBF is 0.25%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 51,964K shares. The put/call ratio of UMBF is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

UMB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

