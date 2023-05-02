Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains U.S. Century Bank (USCB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Century Bank is 12.92. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 38.33% from its latest reported closing price of 9.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Century Bank is 81MM, an increase of 19.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 4,486K shares representing 22.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 848K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 24.19% over the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 828K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing an increase of 29.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 35.27% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 828K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing an increase of 29.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 23.52% over the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management holds 649K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing a decrease of 30.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USCB by 11.62% over the last quarter.

See all U.S. Century Bank regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.