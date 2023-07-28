Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Trustmark (TRMK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.66% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trustmark is 26.11. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.66% from its latest reported closing price of 25.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trustmark is 810MM, an increase of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trustmark. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 8.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMK is 0.08%, a decrease of 18.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 46,108K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMK is 3.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,017K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 28.63% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,852K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 30.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,673K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 34.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,439K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 30.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,342K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trustmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 187 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.