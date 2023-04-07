Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Trustmark (TRMK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trustmark is $30.77. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 27.68% from its latest reported closing price of $24.10.

The projected annual revenue for Trustmark is $810MM, an increase of 19.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.16.

Trustmark Declares $0.23 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $24.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.02%, the lowest has been 2.47%, and the highest has been 4.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 53.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 262.60% over the last quarter.

DIVB - iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Comerica Bank holds 36K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 29.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 79.86% over the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 79K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 27.10% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trustmark. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 9.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMK is 0.11%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 46,831K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMK is 8.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Trustmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 187 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

