Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Truist Financial (TFC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.38% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is $51.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.61 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.38% from its latest reported closing price of $49.71 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is 26,237MM, an increase of 43.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.29%, an increase of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 1,159,826K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 107,643K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,296K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 0.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,084K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37,894K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,721K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 74.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,172K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,563K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 5.64% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 30,266K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.