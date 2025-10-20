Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Truist Financial (TFC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.06% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is $49.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.41 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.06% from its latest reported closing price of $43.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is 26,237MM, an increase of 43.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.29%, an increase of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 1,188,959K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 107,296K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,654K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,084K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 38,721K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,761K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 2.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,172K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,563K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 31,613K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,664K shares , representing an increase of 78.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 217.16% over the last quarter.

