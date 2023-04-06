Stocks
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Triumph Financial (TFIN) Market Perform Recommendation

April 06, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.45% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Triumph Financial is $64.60. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.45% from its latest reported closing price of $55.00.

The projected annual revenue for Triumph Financial is $470MM, a decrease of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.81.

Triumph Financial Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

