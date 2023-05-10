Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPG Specialty Lending is 21.45. The forecasts range from a low of 19.44 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 17.91% from its latest reported closing price of 18.19.

The projected annual revenue for TPG Specialty Lending is 400MM, an increase of 29.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

TPG Specialty Lending Declares $0.46 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $18.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.31%, the lowest has been 7.67%, and the highest has been 15.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.95 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG Specialty Lending. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLX is 0.36%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 38,936K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLX is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strs Ohio holds 2,894K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 121,150.56% over the last quarter.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 2,714K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FMCSX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,971K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 1,712K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 1,658K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. TSLX is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and an SEC registered investment adviser. TSLX leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street Partners, LLC, a global investment firm with over $50 billion of assets under management.

