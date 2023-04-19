Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains TPG Inc - (TPG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of TPG Inc - (NASDAQ:TPG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPG Inc - is $36.25. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 20.40% from its latest reported closing price of $30.11.

The projected annual revenue for TPG Inc - is $1,525MM, a decrease of 23.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 26.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 48.11% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSMYX - Goldman Sachs Small holds 355K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 13.89% over the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 50.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 74.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG Inc -. This is an increase of 220 owner(s) or 11,000.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPG is 0.19%, an increase of 230,337.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 56,352K shares. The put/call ratio of TPG is 2.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

TPG Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPG Inc., previously known as Texas Pacific Group, is an American investment company. The private equity firm is focused on leveraged buyouts and growth capital. TPG manages investment funds in growth capital, venture capital, public equity, and debt investments.

