Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Towne Bank (TOWN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Towne Bank is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.89% from its latest reported closing price of $25.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Towne Bank is $794MM, an increase of 17.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.03.

Towne Bank Declares $0.23 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $25.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 4.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chartwell Investment Partners holds 371K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 49.75% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 85K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 10.69% over the last quarter.

FIRST TRUST VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - First Trust holds 52K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 4.69% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Towne Bank. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOWN is 0.12%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 45,890K shares. The put/call ratio of TOWN is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Townebank Portsmouth VA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

See all Towne Bank regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.