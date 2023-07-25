Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Tompkins Financial (TMP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Tompkins Financial (AMEX:TMP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.21% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tompkins Financial is 61.20. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.21% from its latest reported closing price of 60.47.

The projected annual revenue for Tompkins Financial is 324MM, an increase of 11.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tompkins Financial. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMP is 0.09%, a decrease of 31.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 9,974K shares. The put/call ratio of TMP is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tompkins Financial holds 1,163K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 33.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 909K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 19.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 345K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 19.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 307K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 15.64% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors.

