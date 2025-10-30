Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Third Coast Bancshares (NYSE:TCBX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.39% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Third Coast Bancshares is $43.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 18.39% from its latest reported closing price of $36.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Third Coast Bancshares is 193MM, an increase of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Third Coast Bancshares. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBX is 0.11%, an increase of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 9,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 512K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 22.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 14.18% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 403K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 3.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 368K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 321K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 28.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 320K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 1.97% over the last quarter.

