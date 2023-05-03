Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Territorial Bancorp is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 107.08% from its latest reported closing price of 10.59.

The projected annual revenue for Territorial Bancorp is 60MM, an increase of 4.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

Territorial Bancorp Declares $0.23 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $10.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.71%, the lowest has been 3.42%, and the highest has been 7.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 4.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Territorial Bancorp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBNK is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 4,935K shares. The put/call ratio of TBNK is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 512K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 405K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 287K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 548.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 226K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 176K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBNK by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Territorial Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branch offices in the state of Hawaii.

