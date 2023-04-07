Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Territorial Bancorp is $24.14. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from its latest reported closing price of $19.88.

The projected annual revenue for Territorial Bancorp is $60MM, a decrease of 0.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.65.

Territorial Bancorp Declares $0.23 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 received the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $19.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.69%, the lowest has been 3.42%, and the highest has been 7.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 31K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 12K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 30K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 83K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAAAX - Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Territorial Bancorp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBNK is 0.07%, a decrease of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 4,932K shares. The put/call ratio of TBNK is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Territorial Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branch offices in the state of Hawaii.

