Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Sunrise Realty Trust (NasdaqCM:SUNS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.34% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sunrise Realty Trust is $12.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.36 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.34% from its latest reported closing price of $9.61 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrise Realty Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUNS is 0.04%, an increase of 16.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 5,374K shares. The put/call ratio of SUNS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 735K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing a decrease of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUNS by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 491K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing a decrease of 24.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUNS by 24.75% over the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 454K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUNS by 58.26% over the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 373K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing a decrease of 18.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUNS by 24.68% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 373K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing an increase of 35.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNS by 40.44% over the last quarter.

