Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stock Yards Bancorp is $65.08. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.09% from its latest reported closing price of $52.87.

The projected annual revenue for Stock Yards Bancorp is $358MM, an increase of 15.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AE Wealth Management holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 9.26% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 47K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 832.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 99.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stock Yards Bancorp. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYBT is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 18,835K shares.

Stock Yards Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.6 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904.

