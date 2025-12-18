Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Stewart Information Services (STC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.87% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stewart Information Services is $81.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.87% from its latest reported closing price of $71.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stewart Information Services is 2,897MM, an increase of 3.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stewart Information Services. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STC is 0.14%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 38,006K shares. The put/call ratio of STC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,776K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 43.36% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,688K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STC by 4.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,663K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 12.31% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,310K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 2.76% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,051K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 3.42% over the last quarter.

