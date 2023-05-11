Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stellus Capital Investment is 16.12. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 9.48% from its latest reported closing price of 14.72.

The projected annual revenue for Stellus Capital Investment is 90MM, an increase of 20.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

Stellus Capital Investment Declares $0.13 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $14.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.62%, the lowest has been 7.32%, and the highest has been 26.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.70 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellus Capital Investment. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCM is 0.17%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.07% to 2,511K shares. The put/call ratio of SCM is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 346K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing a decrease of 18.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Cliffwater holds 262K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund holds 197K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing a decrease of 28.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 14.97% over the last quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management, LLC.

