Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains S&T Bancorp (STBA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&T Bancorp is $37.23. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 22.67% from its latest reported closing price of $30.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for S&T Bancorp is $407MM, an increase of 11.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.40.

S&T Bancorp Declares $0.32 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $30.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.54%, the lowest has been 2.12%, and the highest has been 6.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 26.39% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Small Cap Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va U.s. Targeted Value Portfolio holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 10.66% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 19.44% over the last quarter.

BBSC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 7.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&T Bancorp. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STBA is 0.10%, an increase of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 27,558K shares. The put/call ratio of STBA is 4.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

S & T Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.0 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power.Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.

See all S&T Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.