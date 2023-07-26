Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) with a Market Perform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.31% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern States Bancshares is 28.56. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 18.31% from its latest reported closing price of 24.14.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Southern States Bancshares is 81MM, a decrease of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern States Bancshares. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSBK is 0.35%, an increase of 92.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 4,452K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 848K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 75,513.67% over the last quarter.
Davis Asset Management holds 797K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Banc Funds Co holds 506K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Alliancebernstein holds 407K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 37.40% over the last quarter.
Fourthstone holds 395K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 52.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 31.32% over the last quarter.
Southern States Bancshares Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. Southern States Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta. The bank was founded in August 2007 by a group of financial executives and prominent business leaders with a shared vision to invest in highly experienced people and technology to offer high levels of personal service to its clients.
Additional reading:
- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Q2 2023 Investor Presentation July 24, 2023 2 Important Notices and Disclaimers Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations
- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share
- Confidential Severance and Release Agreement, dated April 28, 2023
- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition Mark Chambers, Current President, Appointed Chief Executive Officer J. Henry Smith, IV Named Chairman of Company and Bank Boards Chairman and CEO Stephen Whatley Retires After 16 Years
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.