Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.31% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern States Bancshares is 28.56. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 18.31% from its latest reported closing price of 24.14.

The projected annual revenue for Southern States Bancshares is 81MM, a decrease of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern States Bancshares. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSBK is 0.35%, an increase of 92.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 4,452K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 848K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 75,513.67% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 797K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 506K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 407K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 37.40% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 395K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 52.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 31.32% over the last quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. Southern States Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta. The bank was founded in August 2007 by a group of financial executives and prominent business leaders with a shared vision to invest in highly experienced people and technology to offer high levels of personal service to its clients.

