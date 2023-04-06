Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern States Bancshares is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 29.82% from its latest reported closing price of $22.00.

The projected annual revenue for Southern States Bancshares is $81MM, an increase of 9.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.81.

Southern States Bancshares Declares $0.09 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 received the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $22.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 1.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=64).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAM Investors holds 54K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Warren Averett Asset Management holds 103K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 83.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 408.45% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 294K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 14K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 21.74% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 7K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 81.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 368.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern States Bancshares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSBK is 0.53%, a decrease of 24.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.20% to 4,509K shares.

Southern States Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. Southern States Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta. The bank was founded in August 2007 by a group of financial executives and prominent business leaders with a shared vision to invest in highly experienced people and technology to offer high levels of personal service to its clients.

