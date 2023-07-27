Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.14% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern Missouri Bancorp is 44.37. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.14% from its latest reported closing price of 47.78.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Missouri Bancorp is 166MM, an increase of 31.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Missouri Bancorp. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBC is 0.13%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.62% to 6,137K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBC is 8.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 782K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 45.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 156,915.48% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 321K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 28.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 309K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 29.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 267K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 26.75% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 235K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

outhern Missouri Bancorp, Inc., a Missouri corporation, was organized in 1994 and is the parent Company of Southern Bank. Southern Bank was originally chartered as a mutual Missouri savings and loan association in 1887. In 2004, the Bank converted from a Missouri chartered stock savings bank to a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers.

