Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern Missouri Bancorp is $49.98. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 36.67% from its latest reported closing price of $36.57.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Missouri Bancorp is $152MM, an increase of 22.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.43.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Declares $0.21 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $36.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.87%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 2.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=148).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 77K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 81.08% over the last quarter.

FSMD - Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 7.03% over the last quarter.

ISCV - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 6.55% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 132K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 37.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Missouri Bancorp. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBC is 0.13%, a decrease of 18.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 5,437K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBC is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

outhern Missouri Bancorp, Inc., a Missouri corporation, was organized in 1994 and is the parent Company of Southern Bank. Southern Bank was originally chartered as a mutual Missouri savings and loan association in 1887. In 2004, the Bank converted from a Missouri chartered stock savings bank to a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers.

