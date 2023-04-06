Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains South State (SSB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for South State is $90.78. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.77% from its latest reported closing price of $69.42.

The projected annual revenue for South State is $1,869MM, an increase of 19.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Wellington Mid-Cap Value Fund Service Class holds 58K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 8.90% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 471K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 67K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Quarry holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in South State. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.31%, a decrease of 13.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 77,721K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

SouthState Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

